If ever you needed proof that nostalgia is hugely popular right now, ZM's Friday Jams Live is it.

The event, which was held on Sunday, drew a crowd of more than 7000 R&B fans to Auckland's Spark Arena for what ultimately became a mini festival.

The show took place over five and a half hours, as artist after artist took the stage and DJs played a Top 50 R&B Jams countdown, transforming the arena into a nightclub.

Many people dressed up in 90s/early 2000s-inspired garb and danced to hits from that era, singing along word for word.

And the massive lineup saw Christina Milian, Mario, Kelis, Ne-Yo, Craig David and Sean Paul all take to the stage to play their biggest hits from decades past.

Friday Jams follows a successful I Love the 90s tour and precedes the return of the same 90s tour due to hit New Zealand shores in March. It will feature Naughty by Nature, Blackstreet, Montell Jordan, Rob Base and more. The last year or two has also seen nostalgia acts like Ja Rule, Ashanti, Nelly, Coolio, Vanilla Ice, Blondie, Cyndi Lauper and more tour New Zealand.

Alice Cooper will play here on Friday and Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders are on their way.

Outside of music, Stranger Things - a TV show set in the 80s referencing Dungeons and Dragons all the time - is one of the biggest shows in the world and we're constantly rebooting series and movies.

Nostalgia is all the rage, and Friday Jams' epic crowd is undoubtedly proof of that.

