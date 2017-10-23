Wedding bells are ringing for John Stamos.

The Fuller House star announced his engagement to 31-year-old girlfriend Caitlin McHugh on Sunday.

"I asked ... she said yes! ... And we lived happily ever after," Stamos captioned the Instagram pic, along with an engagement ring emoji.

The 54-year-old proposed to the actress at Magic Kingdom at Disneyland, where he is a frequent guest, according to New York Daily News.

Stamos' rep said he proposed by cutting together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation.

Stamos - who was previously married to actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005 - began dating McHugh in early 2016.

John Stamos is seen with his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh on December 07, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty

They first stepped out as a couple in July of that year at a 20th Century Fox party at San Diego Comic-Con.

McHugh told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that she and Stamos prefer to keep their relationship private.

"We like to keep our lives private because we've seen what relationships in the public eye can be like and we just like our privacy," she said.

"We don't want the commentary from the masses about what our relationship is or should be. We're very happy together and we hope to be so for a long time."