TV and radio host Mark Richardson tweeted that he is worried the new Labour Government will drive up the price of his morning latte.
"Jeeze ... gonna be tough getting my head around $6 lattes when the rising cost of Labour hits. Difficult mornings ahead," the former cricketer tweeted on Sunday morning.
Not everyone agrees with Richardson's concern and a few Kiwis on the social media networks had some words for him.
Some didn't like the fact that Richardson uses disposable coffee cups.
Most people who reacted to the tweet had no sympathy for Richardson's problem.
Others applauded the The Block host for "starting a conversation".
During the campaign, Richardson made headlines when he said the country had the right to know about Jacinda Ardern's baby plans.