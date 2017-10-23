TV and radio host Mark Richardson tweeted that he is worried the new Labour Government will drive up the price of his morning latte.

"Jeeze ... gonna be tough getting my head around $6 lattes when the rising cost of Labour hits. Difficult mornings ahead," the former cricketer tweeted on Sunday morning.

Jeeze...gonna be tough getting my head around $6 lattes when the rising cost of Labour hits. Difficult mornings ahead. pic.twitter.com/79hOtKaKsd — Mark Richardson (@markmywordsAM) October 21, 2017

Not everyone agrees with Richardson's concern and a few Kiwis on the social media networks had some words for him.

Interesting that all you can think about is price of latte, when raising the min wage is going to help so many out of poverty #empathy? — Suzanne McNamara (@suzemcn) October 22, 2017

maybe you and Mike Hoskings can carpool to save costs — Chris Mugford (@chrismugford) October 21, 2017

If that’s what it takes to get people off the street and out of their cars then small price to pay :) — Dhaya Sivakumar (@dhayas) October 21, 2017

I hadn’t noticed coffee get any cheaper in the last 9 years. — Vibeke (@kirstenvibeke) October 21, 2017

Just think though, the extra money will go towards paying someone a living wage. That's heartwarming as well as delicious. — Robbie Price (@cutpricethen) October 22, 2017

Some didn't like the fact that Richardson uses disposable coffee cups.

I don't mind paying $6 if it means someone doesn't have to live in their car anymore ☺️#buyakeepcup — ✨🌖 emily 🌔✨ (@emilyalexandrax) October 22, 2017

Really? No basis for your claim. Perhaps if you’re that worried you could either make your own or buy a keep cup. #keepNZgreen — Michael Bain (@mikejbain) October 21, 2017

Please bear in mind...those $6 coffees will become much cheaper when presenting a refillable, hemp coffee cup. — Andrew Morris (@AndrewMozMorris) October 21, 2017

Maybe make your own like the rest of us do at home and use a reusable cup. — Gaynor Chronican (@GaynorChronican) October 23, 2017

Most people who reacted to the tweet had no sympathy for Richardson's problem.

Define “difficult”? — Alice Harbourne (@Alice_Harbourne) October 21, 2017

How many $6 lattes does it take to match the subsidy you get for 1 round of golf at the Remuera Golf Club? — Miche-terious (@micheinnz) October 22, 2017

Others applauded the The Block host for "starting a conversation".

Good on you for starting a conversation, it’s a shame not all the responses are well considered or even polite. — Danny Stubbe (@danny_stubbe) October 21, 2017

During the campaign, Richardson made headlines when he said the country had the right to know about Jacinda Ardern's baby plans.