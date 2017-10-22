Actor Bill Pullman suffered an embarrassing acceptance speech mishap when he broke an award he had just received on stage.

The Independence Day star was accepting an Excellence in Acting award at the Woodstock Film Festival when he accidentally knocked it offstage.

His shiny new award fell to the floor and smashed into two pieces after Pullman attempted to clamber onto a lectern during the speech.

The audience cheered as the award, which was later repaired, was handed back to him, with the 63-year-old joking: "I got two awards tonight!"

Pullman, who has starred in films including Casper and Sleepless in Seattle, said he was "honoured" to receive the award.

Woodstock Film Festival executive director Meira Blaustein praised him as "one of the finest and most versatile actors today" and hailed his performance in new western The Ballad Of Lefty Brown as "absolutely outstanding".

"It is a privilege to recognise his diverse body of work at this year's festival and we look forward to having him here with us this fall," she added.