Why can't everyone on Married at First Sight just be like Brett and Angel?

The loved-up MAFS pair spent the whole episode just having a ball, enjoying their fancy (and expensive looking) apartment, going for walks, a romantic picnic, and cooking together.

Meanwhile everyone around them fell to pieces and burned into an ash heap.

After Sunday's cold war between Luke and Lacey, Lacey confirmed she was leaving the country for a bit and had no intention of working on their marriage.

While maintaining she gave it 100 per cent, she said: "The moment I found out this wasn't working for me I put new plans into motion and that's how I work, that's how I get Lacey back to her safe place".

She then continued to tell the experts that it "kind of doesn't really matter" what Luke thinks or wants - "I got hurt and I didn't get what I was looking for".

Body language speaks volumes. Photo / Supplied Body language speaks volumes. Photo / Supplied

Luke seemed genuinely broken up about it, but proceeded to make an awkward joke and then dance out the door. So. Make of that what you will.

At any rate, without those two around, it fell to Vicky and Andrew, and Bel and Haydn to bring the drama.

Bel turned up to therapy on her own, crying over how she couldn't trust Haydn. Finally the experts told her what we've all been yelling at her through our screens: Just talk to Haydn and stop listening to the petty gossip.

After that, she returned to therapy with Haydn and had the revelation that, "having a conversation really turned everything around". It's like magic. Spoiler alert: The experts are wizards and MAFS is actually Hogwarts.

Meanwhile, Andrew and Vicky got into a fight during which she told him she wasn't attracted to him and didn't like him. It was also later revealed that Vicky actually did send Haydn messages on social media saying she wished he'd matched with her instead of Bel.

Vicky then proceeded to cry about how Haydn was "spinning" lies (after admitting it was true) and how it was "the most stressful experience I've ever had in my whole life". #FirstWorldProblems.

You could build a roller coaster on Vicky and Andrew's highs and lows. Vicky probably wouldn't enjoy that either, though. Photo / Supplied You could build a roller coaster on Vicky and Andrew's highs and lows. Vicky probably wouldn't enjoy that either, though. Photo / Supplied

Somehow, Andrew has kept his cool throughout consistently being mugged off by his own wife and even decided to treat her to a ride on the Sky Screamer, but Vicky couldn't even pretend to enjoy that.

Maybe she should've been matched with Ben, who also seems to enjoy dismissing people's efforts and hating the world.

Ben. Master of eye-rolls. Photo / Supplied Ben. Master of eye-rolls. Photo / Supplied

He and Aaron moved into their apartment where he laid out his numerous beauty products saying: "I don't cook, I don't drive, but I bring a lot to the table in terms of my personality...and the good looks".

He spouted out other nuggets of wisdom like, "people with dry skin have dry lives" and graded Aaron a B-minus on his presentation, "so he's got a bit of work to do".

Next week though, it looks like Aaron's finally going to snap and have it out with Ben while Ben, predictably, lays around rolling his eyes. Classic.

But he's not the only one; Andrew's at his wit's end and there's even trouble brewing in the paradise of Claire and Dom.

Like I said: Can we just have Brett and Angel all the time, please? Spin-off, anyone?