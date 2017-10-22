Jim Carrey's late girlfriend had sexually transmitted diseases before she met him and forged medical records to make it appear that Carrey gave her STDs in an effort to extort him, the actor's legal team has alleged.

Documents from Carrey's team obtained by People claim that Cathriona White altered the name on a friend's medical records from 2013 to her own, the Daily Mail reports.

She allegedly also changed the year from 2013 to 2011, which is before she met him, and submitted the documents to Planned Parenthood. The make-up artist had dated Carrey on and off for three years.

The documents allege that she used the false records in an attempt to prove that Carrey gave her STDs.

"She cooked the records, creating forgeries with altered information, phony tests and fictitious dates," the explosive court documents read.

She then allegedly threatened Carrey with "public degradation" in an effort to extort him early 2013, the documents claim.

White took her own life in September 2015 at the age of 30, and her mother and her estranged husband have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Carrey, 55, that alleges he should be held responsible for the prescription drug overdose that led to her death.

The court documents further allege the existence of text messages between White and the friend whose documents she falsified.

An attorney for White, Michael Avenatti, told TMZ that the new allegation "complete and utter bullshit" and added that Carrey and some of his legal advice will be "criminally prosecuted for their conduct in this case".

The news comes as DailyMail.com revealed yesterday that Carrey is seeking a protective order in the wrongful death lawsuit brought against him. This action comes weeks after leaked notes from his late girlfriend's therapist revealed that he allegedly lied about giving her sexual transmitted diseases.

Carrey's motion, filed on October 9, intends to modify an already existing order, and if approved, will allow the actor and other parties involved to review the discovery material five days before it is disclosed to the public.

The filing comes as it's been revealed that Carrey will be deposed in the case on October 27.

The wrongful death lawsuit claims White's suicide came after years of 'abuse' at the hands of the actor, which included "Carrey giving Ms. White three STDs without warning her, lying to her about it," dumping her out of concern for saving his own carefully crafted public image, calling her a "whore" and shaming her.

Carrey's lawyer, Marty Singer, has called the lawsuit a shameless shakedown and says his client is blameless.

Singer filed legal documents back in December demanding that the court strike claims from Sweetman's lawsuit, saying the allegations she included were made for the sole purpose of harassing, embarrassing and humiliating him in an effort to shame him into an unmerited settlement.

"A part of their attempt to shakedown Carrey for a multi-million dollar payday, Sweetman and her attorney have riddled the Complaint with severe ad hominem attacks and allegations about STDs, none of which are relevant to the cause of death," court documents say. 'Hence, none of these allegations belong in the Complaint.

DailyMail.com revealed last October that the STD test submitted as evidence in the wrongful death suit filed against Jim Carrey by Sweetman showed positive results for multiple diseases.