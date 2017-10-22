Chris Hemsworth got snappy when one of The Project's presenters gave a little too much away about the plot in his new film, Thor: Ragnarok.

Hemsworth was appearing alongside Thor co-star Mark Ruffalo this week when the conversation threatened to reveal some big spoilers about the film.

"I did need to ask. Obviously it's a star-studded cast, our very own, the gorgeous Cate Blanchett plays [SPOILERS]," said The Project's host Tommy Little began.

Little revealed something about Blanchett's character which was previously unknown and then spoke about a key plot point.

The rest of Little's question was drowned out as Hemsworth slapped his hands against the table.

"You can't say ... you can't give that away," he scolded the host.

"I didn't," said Little, who seemed taken aback.

Ruffalo made a joke in Pig Latin to try and smooth over the awkward moment, while Hemsworth asked: "It's not live? We can rewind?"

Thor fans commenting on the clip on YouTube have expressed displeasure at the inadvertent spoiler.

God dammit @theprojecttv did you seriously just give away huge Hela plot and her relation to Thor in #ThorRagnarok ?? Not cool man !😤😤😤 — Luke Trivisonno (@Luke_Warm_96) October 17, 2017

Watching @theprojecttv and @Tommy_little let’s a huge spoiler out about the new Thor movie. #SpoilerAlert how dare you! How dare you sir! — Zoe Clarke (@zoe_clarkie) October 16, 2017

Thanks @Tommy_little for ruining a major plot point on Thor Ragnarok. Top notch spoiler game! #TheProjectTV — Harley Copping (@CaptainMalarkey) October 16, 2017

Are you serious @theprojecttv did you just spoil Thor Ragnarok? #TheProjectTV — Katie Maree (@KatieMaree_88) October 16, 2017

That idiot from the @theprojecttv just totally spoiled Thor: Ragnarok's twist. #ThorRagnarok — Dan (@lunaphyle) October 16, 2017

One commented, "I'm so mad right now," said one, while another commented, "At least we know who Lisa Wilkinson will be replacing".

The film which will be released later this week, has been labelled the best Thor movie of the series by critics.