Justin Bieber has sent his many Beliebers into a flat-out frenzy after showing off some significant new ink via social media.

The 23-year-old singer shocked fans overnight when he showed off a massive new torso tattoo in a new Instagram post.

No stranger to body art (he has well over 60 tattoos), Bieber added to his constantly expanding collection with his most dramatic piece yet - which included gargoyles, skeletons and archways that completely covers his stomach (and those famous abs).

The new tattoo joins together some of his old body art including a bear on his left pec and a lion on his right, reports News.com.au.

The gothic cross on the centre of his chest remains.

In tribute to his mother, Pattie Mallette, Justin has the year of her birth, 1975, inscribed under his collarbone in Roman numerals.

The tattoo is said to mask the "son of God" tattoo the pop star had done last year, according to People magazine.

Fans had mixed reactions about the huge tattoo with one saying: "Looks nice but missing your beautiful chest."

Others posted, "Babbbyyy, whyyyyy?" and "RIP ABs."

Meanwhile, Bieber is enjoying some R&R after pulling out of his Purpose world tour in July following 16 months on the road.

Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, said the singer needed time out to recharge his "soul".

"On behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent," Braun said in a statement. "But a man's soul and well being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honour that.

"Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins. Thank you again."