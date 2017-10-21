WARNING: Graphic content

Police have confirmed they are investigating superstar magician David Blaine after accusations of rape were leveled against him from former model Natasha Prince.

Prince claims the magician raped her in a private home in London in 2004 at 21 years old.

But in a statement issued to The Daily Beast through his lawyer, Blaine denied the allegations.

"My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004," the statement said.

David Blaine has been accused of rape. Police are investigating.

In an additional statement, the lawyer specified: "This would include Natasha Prince".

Prince exited the modelling industry a decade ago but was featured on the front cover of Italian Glamour, French Elle and German Vogue.

She reportedly met Blaine at a nightclub in Knightsbridge London called Wellington.

"He was nice to me," Prince told The Daily Beast.

"I'm not sure what was said, but I remember he was giving me a lot of attention.

"I'm thinking, 'He's famous; there are beautiful girls all around him.' I didn't have any intentions."

Prince said she was working the next day and when Blaine began talking with someone else she excused herself. Prince said Blaine sent her a text message the next day inviting her to his friend's place for drinks. When the model hesitated he reportedly offered to send her a car.

"I thought, 'OK, he must really like me."

After not a very long drive she pulled up to a mansion with electronic gates that "really intimidated" her.

"It was like an embassy, with 20 or 30 rooms, and I took an elevator up to the third or fourth floor."

Blaine allegedly met her at the door and the two went into a small living room.

After an unspecified amount of time the magician exited the room and returned with a vodka and soda, according to Prince.

Deciding one drink was OK, Prince said she accepted the "tall crystal glass" which "tasted mostly like soda".

After another 20 minutes of conversation, Prince alleges Blaine asked to show her something in the bedroom. Prince said she complied assuming the two were going to "look at a view or something".

"I followed him, and we went into the bedroom, and it's dark. I told him right away when he texted me that I was working tomorrow. So I was thinking maybe we would have a sort of intimate conversation somewhere else for five or 10 minutes. But he spun around quite quickly and said, 'Kiss me.' I did kiss him.

David Blaine pre-breathes pure oxygen on stage before holding his breath underwater for over ten minutes at ACL Live on July 18, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

"And then he said, 'Finish your drink' and took the glass from me and put it on the table, and that's really the last thing I remember. At some point, I was on the bed, face-forward, and he was behind me. I think it woke me up a little bit, because I'd never had that [anal sex] done to me before.

"I remember moving around a lot. I was limp, and I was very floaty; I was in and out of a deep sleep. When I woke up, I was very relaxed - very stoned. The lights were on, and I was naked. He was shirtless at the end of the bed.

"And when I looked at him, he said, 'You have really nice tits.' ... He was just folding clothes, walking around. He didn't kiss me or anything."

The next day at a shoot the model said she felt "hazy" and "completely out of it". She reportedly couldn't remember showering, getting dressed or even leaving Blaine's house.

The two interacted several times of the following decade. One incident alledegly involved Blaine following her into a bathroom and he reportedly told her, "You were really good in bed."

Since the alleged incident Prince claims she has suffered from murky flashbacks, anxiety, low self-esteem and an eating disorder.

In an email, police contacted Prince to inform her they had contacted Blaine, requesting he come to London for an "interview under caution".

Scotland Yard confirmed in a statement, "Officers from the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating an allegation of rape.

"The allegation was reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21.

"There have been no arrests at this stage and inquiries continue."

Blaine's lawyer, Marty Singer, told The Guardian that not only did Blaine deny the allegations, "if, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide".