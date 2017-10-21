Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were burgled in the night and had three of their luxury cars ransacked in the early hours of this morning, TMZ reports.

According to The Sun the couple's mansion was targeted by a burglar who searched the cars, before making a break with only one iPhone.

Security systems caught the man and sources say staff saw him too and chased him off the property.

TMZ also reports the same person targeted the pair's neighbour, Kathy Griffin, where another car was damaged and a purse was stolen.

The crime comes after Kardashian was the victim of a brutal robbery in Paris last October. She was robbed of more than $15 million worth of jewellery, including her engagement ring from husband Kanye West.

In an interview with T Singapore Kardashian said: "I definitely get a lot more anxiety now, just with people knowing your every move."

This news also follows reports of Mariah Carey's home being burgled in the night. She had $50,000 worth of accessories stolen.