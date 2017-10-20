Sean Young claims Barbra Streisand was "disgusted" with her for comments she made about Warren Beatty sexually harassing her.

The Blade Runner star, who played Harrison Ford's replicant love interest in the original 1982 film, appeared on radio program Dudley and Bob with Matt Show on Thursday, the Daily Mail reports.

Sean, 57, claimed during her interview that music and film legend Streisand, 75, attempted to shame her over exposing the prominent Hollywood icon.

The actress also claimed in the same interview that Harvey Weinstein exposed his penis to her when she filmed 1992 Miramax film Love Crimes.

The actress was fired from Beatty's 1990 critical bomb Dick Tracy in the early stages of filming. The now 80-year-old actor and producer claimed Sean's firing was a purely creative decision at the time.

However, Sean accused Warren Beatty of firing her because she had turned down his sexual advances. In her interview on Thursday, she said: "Warren Beatty...Now here's a really weird story."

Sean went on to describe meeting Streisand for her 1996 movie with Jeff Bridges: "I auditioned for Barbra Streisand, for The Mirror Has Two Faces I think it was. And when I went to my audition with her she said to me, 'I think it's disgusting that you talked to the press!'

"And what I had said to the press was that I was harassed," Sean explained. "That I was sexually harassed by Warren Beatty. And she told me she thought that was disgusting. And I said, 'you think it's disgusting?' And she said 'I was with Warren Beatty and I made my mouth fall off!'"

Sean then claims to have said to Streisand, who has long been rumored to have dated Beatty in 1969, "What am I the only actress who hasn't slept with Warren Beatty in this town? I mean that can't be true!"

DailyMail.com has contacted reps for Barbra Streisand and Warren Beatty seeking comment. A rep for Barbra Steisand told TMZ: "I have no memory of ever having interviewed Sean Young, and I do not condone harassment of women under any circumstances."

In 2010 an unauthorised biographer Peter Biskind estimated Beatty had bedded nearly 13,000 women throughout his career.

While Beatty has denied that number, he has been romantically-linked to many female stars including Natalie Wood, Julie Christie, Streisand, Carly Simon, Stephanie Seymour, Janice Dickinson and even Madonna.

The veteran argued in a 2016 interview with AARP that he didn't do anything wrong by being such a playboy. "Look, I never misled anyone," said the Bugsy star. "And ... and I'm a nice guy."

Sean also revealed how disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is mired in an onslaught of sexual abuse allegations, had exposed himself to her.

"I made a movie with Harvey Weinstein called Love Crimes, which didn't end up being a good movie," she said, "but I personally experienced him pulling his you-know-what out of of his pants in order to shock me.

"And my basic response was you know Harvey I don't think you should be pulling that thing out it's not very pretty and then leaving and never having another meeting with that guy again because it was like 'what on earth?'"