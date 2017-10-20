Crikey! One of Australia's most famous families is set to return to TV.

Eleven years after the tragic death of 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, his wildlife-loving family have signed a deal that will see them return to US TV channel Animal Planet.

The network said on Wednesday that Irwin's widow, Terri, and children, Bindi and Robert, will reappear on Animal Planet starting next year.

Crikey! So excited to announce that we are officially returning to @AnimalPlanet next year! We love the @DiscoveryChannel family 💙 A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

The family has carried on Steve's conservation work in Australia, running a zoo, a wildlife preserve and supporting projects that try to save endangered animals worldwide.

Advertisement

"It seemed like a really good time, since we do so many things together as a family," said Terri Irwin.

It's still not clear what form their Animal Planet work will take. The family and network are discussing several ideas for television and digital products, said Patrice Andrews, the network's general manager.

The Crocodile Hunter aired on Animal Planet from 1996 to 2007. Irwin's colourful personality, seeming fearlessness in wrestling dangerous animals and his Australianisms - like the expression "crikey!" - made him a television favourite.

Steve Irwin poses with his family at Australia Zoo June 19, 2006 in Beerwah, Australia. Photo / Norrie Montgomery Steve Irwin poses with his family at Australia Zoo June 19, 2006 in Beerwah, Australia. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

"Steve was very much the face of our channel," Andrews said. "People even today in focus groups bring up the impact of The Crocodile Hunter."



Bringing back the Irwins is part of the network's refocus on animals, Andrews said. That may seem obvious for a network called Animal Planet, but in recent years the network drifted from that, even adopting the tagline, "Surprisingly Human".

Steve Irwin died at age 44 in September 2006 while filming an underwater scene for a television series, when a stingray's stinging barbs pierced his heart. Since Bindi was eight and Robert was three when their father died, Terri Irwin said her first responsibility was raising them. Both grew up committed to the family business and haven't been strangers to television:

Bindi, now 19, won a Dancing With the Starscompetition in 2015 and Robert, who is 14, has appeared on the Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon displaying animals.

Bindi Irwin pictured at Australia Zoo for her 18th Birthday with her mother Terri, brother Robert and her boyfriend Chandler Powell on July 24, 2016 in Queensland, Australia. Photo / Getty Bindi Irwin pictured at Australia Zoo for her 18th Birthday with her mother Terri, brother Robert and her boyfriend Chandler Powell on July 24, 2016 in Queensland, Australia. Photo / Getty

"Grief is never something you get over," Terri Irwin said. "You don't wake up one morning and say, 'I've conquered that, now I'm moving on.' It's something that walks beside you every day. And if you can learn how to manage it and honour the person that you miss, you can take something that is incredibly sad and have some form of positivity. That's kind of what we decided to do with Steve."

Irwin said she's tried to channel some of the competitiveness that she and Steve had as a couple, trying to complete milestones on a 10-year business plan they wrote together shortly before he died.

Now they're working on projects he hadn't dreamt of, like making accommodations for camping at their zoo, she said.

"I have friends who have lost husbands and have gone off and tried different things," she said. "Nothing wrong with that. ... For us, conservation work isn't just what we do. It's who we are. It's really defined us that this is what we've dedicated our lives to."