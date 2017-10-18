Michelle Williams was "suffering with depression" during Destiny's Child fame.

The 37-year-old musician and record producer was formerly a member of the 'Survivor' hitmakers alongside Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, and has now admitted that despite the group's success, she "wanted out" after she started to suffer from "suicidal" thoughts.

Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams. Photo / Getty Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams. Photo / Getty

She said: "I'm in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression. When I disclosed it to our manager [Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles] at the time, bless his heart, he was like, 'You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You're about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?'

"So I was like, 'Oh, maybe I'm just tired.' [But it got worse], to the point where I was suicidal ... and wanted out [from the group]."

And the brunette beauty believes that she only recently realised what it was she had been suffering from, and thinks things would have been different if she'd have understood what depression was at the time.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Talk' on Wednesday (18.10.17), she added: "I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that 'I've been suffering from depression.'"

After her appearance aired, Michelle took to Twitter to thank the CBS talk show for providing her with a "safe place" to open up about her mental health battle, and urged others in her position to "reach out for help".

She wrote: "Thank you @TheTalkCBS for being a safe place to talk about #depression #mentalhealthawareness!! Don't be afraid to reach out for help! (sic)"

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.