Ed Sheeran has cancelled some of his upcoming shows in Asia after a doctor confirmed he has fractured both arms.

But his New Zealand tour dates next year will reportedly go ahead as planned.

The Castle On The Hill hitmaker has announced he will be unable to perform in Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong after he fractured his right wrist and left elbow in a bike accident in London.

He shared on his Facebook page: "A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future.

"Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I'm waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS - Ed isn't typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged."

Frontier Touring shared their own message, telling New Zealand and Australia fans Sheeran's tour was going ahead as planned.

"We have no reason to believe that the shows here will be affected," they said.

The 26-year-old singer had previously revealed he was "waiting on some medical advice" before making a final decision about his upcoming shows.

He shared: "I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x (sic)"

Sheeran is set to perform the biggest musical tour ever undertaken in New Zealand, with six shows in Auckland and Dunedin in March and April next year.

Sheeran is also scheduled to play in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, India and the United Arab Emirates throughout November.

It is not known if these will be cancelled or not yet.