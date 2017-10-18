Fan's fears have come true ... Ed Sheeran has officially broken his arm.

The British singer revealed yesterday that he had injured himself after his bike collided with a car.

Now the 26-year-old has updated fans in an Instagram post showing off his brand new cast.

"A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future," Ed posted alongside the photo.

"Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I'm waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details."

"PS - Ed isn't typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged," the writer of the post explained.

Poor Ed! We hope you heal soon and are still able to perform in New Zealand next year!

The star is due to play five New Zealand shows in March 2018.

