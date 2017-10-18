Pink has added an extra show to her New Zealand visit as a result of massive demand - and tickets haven't even officially gone on sale yet.

The Live Nation presale is on now and due to a huge response, the pop star has announced a new Auckland show which will take place on Friday, September 7 at Spark Arena.

It's been a full ten years since Pink was last in New Zealand to play two sold-out arena shows for her I'm Not Dead Tour, so this time she's going a step further.

She'll play a total of four shows, kicking off her tour on September 1, 2018 at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium, and then will play her three Auckland shows at Spark Arena on September 4, 5 and 7.

Advertisement

The Beautiful Trauma World Tour is set to hit New Zealand in September of 2018.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets during the pre-sale happening now. General sales start midday Friday (October 20).

See Livenation.co.nz for tickets and details.