Grizzly Bear, David Byrne and Thundercat are heading to New Zealand to play Wellington's biennial New Zealand Festival in 2018.

The arts and culture festival, which is one of the five biggest in Australasia, announced its lineup yesterday.

US indie rockers Grizzly Bear, who released their new album Painted Ruins in August, will play two shows Wellington's Opera House on March 3 and 4, 2018.

David Byrne, of Talking Heads fame, will perform at the Michael Fowler Centre on February 28, while soul/funk singer-songwriter Thundercat will play two shows at the New Zealand Festival Club on March 1 and 2. Thundercat released his critically acclaimed album Drunk in February.

Advertisement

US alternative singer-songwriter Perfume Genius will also perform at the New Zealand Festival Club on March 13 and 14.

Local artists joining the lineup include Ria Hall, Teeks and Drax Project.

On top of music, the New Zealand Festival features a broad range of theatre, film and dance. Star Wars fans will be treated to a live orchestral performance by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra of John Williams' score to Star Wars: A New Hope.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet will perform a ballet interpretation of Jane Campion's Oscar-winning film The Piano.

The New Zealand Festival runs from February 23 to March 18. The full lineup can be found here.