KJ Apa might be leading the cast of one of the most popular teen dramas on TV, but it looks as though he has just made himself much less popular with his current country of residence.

The 20-year-old Kiwi has been living in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he films his starring role as Archie Andrews for CW's hit show Riverdale.

But in a new interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Apa revealed that living in the beautiful Pacific Northwest isn't quite the full package, the Daily Mail reports.

When asked about his life in Vancouver, Apa said: "The food's really good. The only thing is when you're there for a long time, it can get kind of boring. The city's not the biggest city in the world and everything shuts kind off early as well."

He went on to say that early closing times might be a plus given his working schedule - he also previously described the city as "beautiful" in interviews - but the "boring" comment swiftly started making the rounds.

Vancouver residents and other Canadians were quick to shut down Apa's evaluation, accusing him of not exploring the city enough.

Some told the actor to leave the city if he thought it was so dull, but others made things personal by taking hits on Apa's acting chops.

"When KJ Apa says Vancouver is boring but hasn't seen his own acting," wrote one user.

Another shot back: "KJ Apa, Archie on Riverdale, says Vancouver is 'pretty boring.' Dude, you're from NZ, people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones."

However, not everyone thought Apa's comments were entirely out of line, with some even saying that he had described the city to a T.

"You are 100% correct @kj_apa Vancouver is boring but great food," said one, while another added: "Just saw a show with a guy from #Riverdale saying Vancouver is boring. It is. I live here. Good food, great outdoors, boring city."

However, by his own admission KJ has previously described himself as too busy to get up to much exploring, saying that his busy schedule has even kept him from having a girlfriend.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.com, Apa revealed that his romantic life is far less complicated than the love triangle that his character Archie Andrews struggles with on TV.

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews in Riverdale. Photo / supplied KJ Apa as Archie Andrews in Riverdale. Photo / supplied

The reason? Apa claims that his skyrocketing career has left him too swamped to spend time on a real relationship.

"I think I'm just waiting for the right time, right girl," he told the publication. "I'm pretty busy at the moment. I don't know how much I have to offer to someone right now."

But beyond that it seems as though the handsome TV star also has his fair share of nerves when it comes to approaching the ladies, recounting in the interview a story of spotting a girl who "stopped me in my tracks" and working up the guts to walk over.

However, even that encounter with a start so sweet lasted just two dates, with KJ reporting: "It was really cool, really sick, had a great time... but didn't really feel it."

The young leading man is surrounded by a bevvy of similarly attractive female stars on the set of Riverdale, but claims his number one celebrity crush is Jennifer Aniston.