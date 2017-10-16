Fans and fellow broadcasters have taken to Twitter to praise Lisa Wilkinson's decision to walk away from Nine over pay parity, saying networks need to value female staff.

On Monday, Wilkinson dropped the double bombshell that she would quit the Today show effective immediately. An hour later she tweeted she was "absolutely thrilled" to join Ten's The Project in a senior hosting and editorial role from January 2018.

The news came after Nine admitted it had been "disappointed" not to reach a deal with Wilkinson but was "unable to meet the expectations" of the morning television host and her manager.

Online, fans and fellow journalists expressed support for her decision and aimed fire at Nine for refusing the match the reported $9 million, three year contract Karl Stefanovic signed in 2016.

Bloomberg journalist Juliette Saly said: "Clearly this is not about pay, but principle. What a lady" using the hashtag #IbreakupwithToday.

Women In Media advocate Tracey Spicer thanked her for taking a stand on behalf of others in Australia where the national gender pay gap is still 15 per cent.

On behalf of #womeninmedia THANK YOU @Lisa_Wilkinson taking a stand over #equalpay as a role model for @WIM_Aus — Tracey Spicer (@TraceySpicer) October 16, 2017

This will have resonance here in London where the @BBCNews women have been fighting a battle over pay equality @janegarvey1 - huge story. https://t.co/mGGkjF5nP3 — Lisa Millar (@LisaMillar) October 16, 2017

If it really is the case that Lisa Wilkinson left because they wouldn't pay her as much as Karl: good on her. pic.twitter.com/bdzaicsbHn — Ivana Kovac Kuti (@IKKsays) October 16, 2017

Karl, tomorrow: For the past 10 years I've been taking more money than my co-host to see if anyone would notice that the pay gap is real and — Kara Schlegl (@karaschlegl) October 16, 2017

Entertainment journalist Peter Ford said online market research made Wilkinson determined to "bargain hard" over her contract.

"Nine have lost a great asset but also created a PR dilemma for themselves," he wrote, adding that Karl and Lisa "never really 'loved' each other as much as suggested."

"Most onair teams are like this," he tweeted.

It comes amid speculation over who might step into Wilkinson's old job, with many suggesting it might be Sylvia Jeffreys - the current Today newsreader who recently married Karl Stefanovic's brother, Peter.

So who gets @Lisa_Wilkinson gig now on @TheTodayShow ? Top secret market research indicates just one person. Tomorrow @kyleandjackieo — Peter Ford (@mrpford) October 16, 2017

9 have lost a great asset but also created a PR dilemma for themselves. It came down to top secret market research.Tomorrow across Australia — Peter Ford (@mrpford) October 16, 2017

@SylviaJeffreys guess you're in the main seat now 👍 — Anthony van Breugel (@anthonyvb1101) October 16, 2017

If @TheTodayShow replace @Lisa_Wilkinson with @SylviaJeffreys then they'll have 2 Stefanovics hosting - tell me that's not jobs for the boys — JustLikeJoanna Wade (@BreakWade) October 16, 2017

Thanks so much to everyone for all your lovely messages. I have some more news. This statement is from @channelten. I'm absolutely thrilled. pic.twitter.com/7bN9s9TUHn — Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) October 16, 2017

I think I just reached peak middle-aged mum when I screamed with joy because Lisa Wilkinson is joining the Project — jess (@jessgrier) October 16, 2017

Looking forward to seeing Lisa Wilkinson on The Project from 2018, ridiculous that ch9 didn't pay her the same as Karl 😡 All the best Lisa x — Gem (@Gemmy0298) October 16, 2017

'WHAT IS 9 THINKING?'

Earlier, industry colleagues shared their shock after Wilkinson announced she would leave Nine after a decade.

ABC host Leigh Sales said she had been a "steady, consistent, highly competent, warm and delightful presence on The Today Show - huge loss for them."

Journalist Jamila Rizvi also called the decision a "huge loss" for Channel Nine, while Women In Media said it "salutes" Wilkinson for her decision.

Olympian Sally Pearson said "I'll miss watching you in the mornings". ABC News anchor Juanita Phillips questioned "What is 9 thinking?" after a breakdown in contract negotiations led to her departure.

. @Lisa_Wilkinson has been a steady, consistent, highly competent, warm and delightful presence on @TheTodayShow - huge loss for them. — Leigh Sales (@leighsales) October 16, 2017

I have some news. I'm sad to say that today was my last day on @the today show. The following statement is from Channel Nine... pic.twitter.com/B3IVDAfkSm — Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) October 16, 2017

Oh no! What is 9 thinking? — Juanita Phillips (@Juanita_Phillip) October 16, 2017

Wow. They're gonna be sorry! Can't wait to see what you get excited about next x — Ivana Charlton (@Tigg77) October 16, 2017

Congratulations @Lisa_Wilkinson for a decade of success at Channel 9. I've loved working alongside you. Good luck with the next chapter. — BenFordham (@BenFordham) October 16, 2017

Well that's unbelievable nine will rue the day they thought inferior to Stefanovic the reality is he cannot hold a candle to you Time for 7 — The Vision (@philliphunter54) October 16, 2017

Bigger loss for them, that it from her. She's so much smarter than to still be on a show like that. Onto bigger and better things, Lisa! — William Olson (@DeadSexyWaiter) October 16, 2017

So @TheTodayShow can't meet the expectations of @Lisa_Wilkinson - in other words media cont to place a higher $ value on the blokes. — Jodie Willis (@ltlblkdress) October 16, 2017

Big loss for Nine. @Lisa_Wilkinson wish you all the best. I think you will be amazed by the opportunities ahead. — Sally Sara (@sallyjsara) October 16, 2017

Women in Media salutes @Lisa_Wilkinson, who has just announced she is leaving the Today Show after a decade. https://t.co/MVpbmkpqOW — Women in Media (@WIM_Aus) October 16, 2017

Nine confirmed it was "unable to meet the expectations of Lisa Wilkinson and her manager on a contract renewal for a further period."

The company said it was "disappointed" to find itself in that position and thanked Wilkinson for her hard work, saying it will be "going in another direction and considering our options in the coming weeks and months".

Nine CEO Hugh Marks said: "TodaysShow is one of the biggest roles there is in television and requires an enormous commitment from its hosts.

"The partnership between Lisa and Karl has taken the show to the success it is today and we thank Lisa for everything she has done for the show and for Nine over the past 10 years. We all wish her well for the future."