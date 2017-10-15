Courtney Love is further proof of the widening theory that more people in Hollywood knew of Harvey Weinstein's decades of abuse than have claimed.

In 2005, the starlet was asked on the red carpet what her advice for aspiring young actresses was, the Daily Mail reports.

At first she hesitated, turning her head to mutter: "I'm gonna get libeled if I say it."

But seconds later, she boldly and unequivocally went on the record with knowledge of his reputation.

"If Harvey Weinstein ever invites you to a private party at the Four Seasons, don't go," she said.

A video of her remark was obtained by TMZ and was published by them on Saturday.

Love tweeted about it on Saturday and explained that she was never personally attacked by the Miramax mogul.

She however alleged that she was 'banned' by Creative Arts Agency for making the remarks.

Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape https://t.co/8giwNkrC5t — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) October 14, 2017

Love is represented by United Talent Agency - the same agency which now represents Weinstein accuser Gwyneth Paltrow who was with CAA when she says she was attacked by the mogul.

CAA managing partners, Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, did not respond to DailyMail.com's requests.

But a source close to the company told DailyMail.com that they were mystified by the accusation and unsure what exactly she was levelling against them.

And in a follow-up tweet, Love was at pains to point out Lourd had never caused her any problems.

"Bryan Lourd had nothing to do with banning me. He has always been a mensch and very kind and supportive of me and my peers," she wrote.

Lourd is the ex-partner of Carrie Fisher. He married his long-term boyfriend Bruce Bozzi last year, before the Star Wars actress's death.

Mega-agent Huvane has one of if not the most envied client roster in Hollywood and counts Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lopez among clients.

C.A.A. has been mentioned more than once in reports of the Weinstein scandal.

There is no suggestion that either Huvane or Lourd were aware of Weinstein's abuse of actors (both declined his request for help from 'the industry' last week).

Their agency was however behind some of the now infamous meetings where Weinstein carried out the attacks.

Gwyneth Paltrow, speaking to The New York Times last week, revealed that it was at a meeting with Weinstein which had been set by CAA where he tried to force himself on her.

She said she trusted the meeting, which took place at a hotel and where no one else was present, because it had been "put on the CAA fax".

Who knew and who didn't know about Weinstein's abuse has been the inevitable and fought-over question since it was revealed last week.

Some stars, namely Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, are accused of covering up for him. Both say they had no knowledge of how he treated women and have condemned him for it publicly.