Nicola Kidman appears to be OK with kissing and telling.

The Australian star appeared on The Graham Norton Show and tried to set the record straight on why she kissed here Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgard on the lips after he won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

"Oh gosh. You are so provocative Graham. Why are you showing that?" she asked when the photo appeared on screen.

"It's a lovely moment of celebration Nicole," Norton said, laughing.

Advertisement

"I kissed my husband too!" Kidman replied.

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston joked that it looked as though Kidman's husband Keith Urban was "applauding the kiss".

At that point, Kidman got defensive.

"I did kiss [Urban]. But you've got to understand I did everything with Alex [Skarsgard]!" she argued, referring to their graphic sex scenes on Big Little Lies.

"We saw it!" Norton responded.

"All right, I'm backing off," Kidman said, raising her hands in surrender.

"I've got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he's like a mannequin."

'Pucker up'. Photo / Getty Images 'Pucker up'. Photo / Getty Images

As everyone started laughing, Kidman tried again to save herself.

"I mean not a mannequin! I'm done," she laughed.

The moment broadcast around the world, with hubby Keith Urban looking on. Photo / Getty Images The moment broadcast around the world, with hubby Keith Urban looking on. Photo / Getty Images

On the show, Skarsgard played Kidman's physically and emotionally abusive husband, and the pair shared several violent and sexually explicit scenes.

Big Little Lies went on to win a total of eight Emmy Awards.