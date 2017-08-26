Despite it being a massive 20 years since Titanic hit cinemas, the movie's two stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are still the best of friends.

And, unlike the tragic fate of their characters' star-crossed lovers, the actors have managed to spend a lot of time together in the past two decades - and what they do when they hang out is adorable.

Winslet recently sat down with Glamour UK where she spoke about her friendship with her Titanic co-star, a friendship that has lasted two decades.

"You don't even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much," Winslet told the magazine.

The 41-year-old actress, who filmed Titanic when she was barely 21, spoke about her friendship with the 42-year-old actor revealing what they do when they hang out.

"We found ourselves saying to each other, 'Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?' I'm not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we're very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny," she added.

The two actors regularly spend time together and most recently were spotted holidaying in the south of France.

And while the pair clearly make each other laugh, the humour in their friendship has been there even since Titanic.

In a 1997 interview with Entertainment Tonight, not long after Titanic hit cinemas, DiCaprio sang the praises of his British co-star and addressed their on-screen chemistry.

"She's such a terrific person in general that our chemistry naturally happened on screen. We just like each other as people. As far as doing a love scene, though, we laughed about it a lot," he said.