NZ On Screen's Nicky Harrop profiles some notable New Zealanders with a need for record-breaking speed.

Fifty years ago today, at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, Invercargill's Burt Munro broke the under-1000 cc world land speed record in a 47-year-old, home-engineered motorbike. In doing so, he joined an ever-growing list of Kiwis for with a passion for being the fastest in the world.

Munro's story inspired the 2005 film The World's Fastest Indian, directed by fellow New Zealander Roger Donaldson and starring Anthony Hopkins. A huge success at the box office, it remained our highest-grossing local film until 2010. Munro's 1967 world record remains unbroken.

Watch an excerpt from The World's Fastest Indian here:



In 1933, Jack Lovelock became the first New Zealander to break the world mile record, running 4:07.6 in Princeton, New Jersey. Three years later, he would also become our first Olympic gold medalist, setting another world record (in the 1500m) in the process. This short film profiles his life, achievements, and mysterious death.

Watch Lovelock here:



In 1953, Opiki's Godfrey Bowen summonsed the power of his 23-inch biceps to set another local world record - shearing 456 sheep in nine hours. This 1984 Country Calendar segment sees him return to Akers station - the scene of his triumph - to relive memories and reveal his winning technique.

Watch Godfrey Bowen on Country Calendar here:



Four-time IndyCar Champion Scott Dixon is certainly no slouch in the speed department. This 2007 documentary catches up with the then-26 year-old in Salt Lake City, subbing in to help his team win a gruelling nine-hour race. The cameras are given plenty of trackside access to a relaxed and apparently unflappable motor racing ace, who wears his "Iceman" nickname with ease.

Watch Extraordinary Kiwis - Scott Dixon here:



In 1994, Sir Peter Blake co-skippered catamaran ENZA New Zealand in a record-breaking 74d 22h 17m 22s around the world voyage. It was but one of many achievements for Blake, who had already scored a Whitbread win, and would go on to lead Team New Zealand to successive America's Cup victories. Made following his tragic death, this 2003 documentary profiles the life of our most celebrated sailor.