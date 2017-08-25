Chester Bennington's ex-wife says she was "disgusted on so many levels" by last month's funeral for the Linkin Park singer.

In a scathing Facebook post, Samantha Bennington - who was married to the singer from 1996 to 2005 - took aim at Chester's second wife, Talinda Bentley.

"My son & I have not had an opportunity to speak not even at his funeral," Samantha wrote, referring to the couple's son Draven, 15.

She went on to criticise the private service for the Linkin Park singer, who died suddenly on July 20 at age 41, saying it only focused on his achievements as a rock star.

"It was a disgusting delusional display on all people who spoke at the funeral & their characters," she wrote.

Chester Bennington and then-wife Samantha. Photo / Getty Images Chester Bennington and then-wife Samantha. Photo / Getty Images

I have been a lady, I have kept my mouth shut. I hold my head up high but as my head starts to lower I'm not in my own... Posted by Samantha Bennington on Wednesday, 23 August 2017

"Never mentioning a man who grew up from a little boy and loved many things, becoming a rock star was just one thing! Why did the program look like a cheap happy hour menu?! I'm so disgusted on so many levels! Their (sic) were many friends & family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone's life into only 12 years that's what you get!"

Samantha claims in the post that she and her guests weren't invited by Talinda to a private celebration after the funeral, writing, "oh & your phone calls hours later wondering were we were lmfao still never mentioned where to go, name of place or address".

Bennington's son, Draven, is now refusing to go into the home where the singer died and Samantha suggests he's being denied possessions as a result of that.

"You want my son to have some of his things, then give him something you feel is meaningful, do not force him to go into that house he is 15 and even from a year from now I don't think things will change," she wrote.

Chester Bennington and his second wife, Talinda, in 2012. Photo / Getty Images Chester Bennington and his second wife, Talinda, in 2012. Photo / Getty Images

"He would rather not have a jacket from his dad then have you force him to go into that home."

She ended her post by writing it was not aimed purely at one person, Talinda - who married the singer in 2006 and is mother to his three youngest children - and warned Karma will catch up with them all.

"I hope you like capitalising on his death ... karma is real. I send you back all your energy to you a thousand time folds! Look in the mirror, I hope you like what you see. Business is business but I see Zero Love."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.