A Kiwi makeup artist has landed an Emmy Award nomination for her work in bringing Albert Einstein to life in a TV series.

Makeup artist Davina Lamont turned this familiar face into none other than Albert Einstein for the TV series Genius.

"It would take 1 to 2 hours daily in the makeup chair."

Recreating Albert Einstein's face. Photo / Supplied Recreating Albert Einstein's face. Photo / Supplied

Lamont says actor Geoffrey Rush grew his hair out so she was able to add wigs and achieve the look she wanted.

Advertisement

She had only four or five weeks before filming started, to get all of Rush's wigs, moustaches and prosthetics made.

Davina says she's thrilled to have been nominated in the upcoming Emmy Awards, in the Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries or a Movie category.

"It's wonderful to get acknowledged.

"To date, this is my favourite job that I have ever done. I'm ecstatic how Einstein turned out."

The Emmy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on September 18 (NZ time).