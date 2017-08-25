Stephen King has gone viral with a tweet blocking US president Donald Trump from seeing his film IT or his TV series Mr Mercedes.

The move comes after Donald Trump blocked the popular writer on the social network.

"Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter," the author wrote " I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself."

Twitter reacted immediately with thousands of retweets and replies supporting King's decision.

King has been critical of the Trump administration for a while and has recently said Trump needs to be removed from the White House, describing him as "unfit for office".