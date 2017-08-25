WARNING: Spoilers.

If you're not up to date with Game of Thrones, stop reading now

Daenarys Targaryen's three giant dragons play significant roles in Game of Thrones, but - until now - we've never known what they actually look like in real life (hint: very fake).

Producers have finally peeled back the curtain to reveal just how they create the fire-breathing creatures on-screen, and it makes the stars' acting skills all the more impressive.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
It's not quite what we were expecting. Photo / Youtube
It's not quite what we were expecting. Photo / Youtube

Within a new video released by HBO showing the making of recent battle scenes in the North, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are among the actors seen filming scenes with a huge piece of green polystyrene and a rotating mechanical device - which magically becomes a dragon by the time it hits the silver screen.

"We've modelled the dragon and then laser cut this full scale giant piece of polystyrene to create a section of the dragon's back that is living on the island at the frozen lake," visual effects producer Steve Kullback said.

In the video, Clarke - who gets the most screen time with the beasts as Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons - describes just how difficult it was to stay in character while filming those particular scenes.

Clarke struggles to stay in character on this giant green thing. Photo / Youtube
Clarke struggles to stay in character on this giant green thing. Photo / Youtube

"You know, the harder the challenge, the more I relish it. But this ... I've never flown on a dragon, and to just harness that power, can you even imagine?" she said.

Executive producer D.B. Weiss explained that it was incredibly taxing on the actors.

"It's one thing to act in a room with somebody and to draw on ... your considerable resources as an actor," he said.

Related articles:

ENTERTAINMENT

Game of Thrones - what went wrong?

25 Aug, 2017 8:16am
Quick Read
ENTERTAINMENT

Watch the trailer for the longest Thrones episode yet

24 Aug, 2017 11:50am
2 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

Controversy over Aussie streets with Game of Thrones names

24 Aug, 2017 4:59pm
2 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

How much? Huge salaries revealed for Thrones stars

24 Aug, 2017 7:10am
2 minutes to read

"It's another thing to have this situation. You're supposed to incorporate the same level of emotion, but you're in the most artificial environment you can possibly imagine."

Watch the full behind the scenes video below.

The Game of Thrones finale will air next Monday.