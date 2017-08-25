WARNING: Spoilers.

If you're not up to date with Game of Thrones, stop reading now

Daenarys Targaryen's three giant dragons play significant roles in Game of Thrones, but - until now - we've never known what they actually look like in real life (hint: very fake).

Producers have finally peeled back the curtain to reveal just how they create the fire-breathing creatures on-screen, and it makes the stars' acting skills all the more impressive.

Within a new video released by HBO showing the making of recent battle scenes in the North, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are among the actors seen filming scenes with a huge piece of green polystyrene and a rotating mechanical device - which magically becomes a dragon by the time it hits the silver screen.

"We've modelled the dragon and then laser cut this full scale giant piece of polystyrene to create a section of the dragon's back that is living on the island at the frozen lake," visual effects producer Steve Kullback said.

In the video, Clarke - who gets the most screen time with the beasts as Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons - describes just how difficult it was to stay in character while filming those particular scenes.

"You know, the harder the challenge, the more I relish it. But this ... I've never flown on a dragon, and to just harness that power, can you even imagine?" she said.

Executive producer D.B. Weiss explained that it was incredibly taxing on the actors.

"It's one thing to act in a room with somebody and to draw on ... your considerable resources as an actor," he said.

"It's another thing to have this situation. You're supposed to incorporate the same level of emotion, but you're in the most artificial environment you can possibly imagine."

The Game of Thrones finale will air next Monday.