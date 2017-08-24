A dead dragon. An Olympian White Walker. Fast travel. Jon Snow nearly dying - again. A bit of ice skating. And some romance.

A lot happened in the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

According to a lot of people, a lot went wrong.

In the latest episode of The Worst Game of Thrones Podcast in the World, we break down the episode's big events, and try and work out where it's all going in next week's finale.

Advertisement

Oh, and we still didn't get any doughnuts.

* Listen to the latest episode of The Worst Game of Thrones Podcast in the World below ...



In exciting news, we've got ourselves officially signed up to the iTunes store so you can subscribe to our weekly ramblings.