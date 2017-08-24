Craig David, Ne-Yo and Kelis are joining forces to headline a throwback concert in October.

Other acts on the bill for the Sunday, October 22 event at Auckland's Spark Arena include Sean Paul, Mario and Fatman Scoop.

The throwback party is being thrown by ZM's show Friday Jams, which plays old school R&B jams. It started only a year ago but has become incredibly popular.

"Friday Jams has quickly grown into a monster," says content director Ross Flahive.

"We're incredibly excited to bring this show to the stage and put on the biggest RNB throwback party New Zealand has ever seen."

The show promises to combine "state of the art production and stage design" for a five-hour show.

Pre-sales begin on August 28 and tickets go on general release on August 31. Tickets prices start at $99.