Tom Cruise is embroiled in a butt pad scandal, with the actor accused of wearing the cheek enhancements during a scene in his 2008 movie Valkyrie.

Of course, the accusations were sparked on Twitter and an in-depth investigation soon followed.

The scene in question shows Cruise crawling on his hands and knees with his butt in the air. It's appropriate to note, his cheeks are noticeably plump and fill the pant rather nicely.

Twitter user @iluvbutts247 shared the screenshot online and sparked the speculation.

"Hello, please, I present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, Tom Cruise wears a fake butt. Observe," @iluvbutts247 wrote alongside the damning photo.

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

Another user, @nicksnow, supplied a GIF of the scene in question which provided a more thorough look at Cruise's cheeks.

Internet conspiracy theorists dug deeper into the mystery, suggesting that he might be wearing a stunt bum, which actors sometimes use for padding when doing particularly gruelling action sequences.

Soon, other fans jumped in to offer their opinion.

"That is Tom Cruise's stunt double," one offered. "Probably his actual butt, which they just forgot to CGI to normal size," another wrote.

is it fake because

1) it is unexpectedly bootylicious, or

2) it appears impervious to bullet grazing or nasty rocks

? — Syazwina Saw (蘇薇娜) (@syazwinasaw) August 21, 2017

At this point, @iluvbutts247 opened a poll to reach a decision on if the booty was "too juicy".

The results speak for themselves.