The title of this year's Game of Thrones season finale has been revealed, sending fans into a flurry of excitement: The Dragon and the Wolf.

Fans have been quick to suggest that it could refer to Jon "the White Wolf" Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys "Mother of Dragons" Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), with more than one guessing that it could mark the blossoming of a fully-fledged romance between the characters following the build-up of their relationship through the series.

The fact that Jon is Daenerys's nephew isn't necessarily an obstacle - Game of Thrones has certainly never shied away from incest in the past.

Ok you say the #GameOfThones finale is called "The Dragon and the Wolf" but all I hear is "Jon and Dany are DOOOOOOOOING IT" — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 22, 2017

I sooo want Jon and Daenerys to get together... is that weird? Wonder what the show may leave out 🤞🏾We need that wolf dragon heir — Tiffany La'Shell (@TiffanytheBrat) August 14, 2017

However others have pointed out that it could just as easily refer to Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, Jon Snow's parents. The finale could see another flashback, revealing more of the events surrounding Jon's birth.

So Dany and Jon are Rhaegar and Lyanna 2.0? The Dragon and the Wolf! pic.twitter.com/MED9z9gsH7 — 🇧🇸Chrissy👸🏾Love🇧🇸 (@LocsForLawyas) August 22, 2017

The title of the last episode of Season 7 is "The Dragon and the Wolf".



(On the left is Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark) #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vveOIfdIZj — King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) August 22, 2017

There would be a precedent for this: the finale of season six featured a flashback to the Tower of Joy, in which the truth about his parentage was revealed.

On the other hand, it's possible - though unlikely - that the title has a more literal meaning. This week's episode saw the death of Daenerys's dragon Viserion, which has since been brought back to life by the Night's King.

If ice-dragon Viserion (or one of its siblings, Rhaegal and Drogon) is the dragon of the title, could the wolf be an actual wolf? After all, the whereabouts of Jon's direwolf Ghost are currently unknown.

yall might be thinking the dragon and the wolf is about rhaegar x lyanna or dany x jon but its actually about drogon and ghost — hannah the cat (@danysreign) August 22, 2017

One thing's for certain: this season finale will give viewers plenty to get their teeth into. HBO have announced that the episode will clock in at a weighty 79 minutes, making it the longest finale in the show's history.