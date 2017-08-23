The title of this year's Game of Thrones season finale has been revealed, sending fans into a flurry of excitement: The Dragon and the Wolf.
Fans have been quick to suggest that it could refer to Jon "the White Wolf" Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys "Mother of Dragons" Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), with more than one guessing that it could mark the blossoming of a fully-fledged romance between the characters following the build-up of their relationship through the series.
The fact that Jon is Daenerys's nephew isn't necessarily an obstacle - Game of Thrones has certainly never shied away from incest in the past.
However others have pointed out that it could just as easily refer to Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, Jon Snow's parents. The finale could see another flashback, revealing more of the events surrounding Jon's birth.
There would be a precedent for this: the finale of season six featured a flashback to the Tower of Joy, in which the truth about his parentage was revealed.
On the other hand, it's possible - though unlikely - that the title has a more literal meaning. This week's episode saw the death of Daenerys's dragon Viserion, which has since been brought back to life by the Night's King.
If ice-dragon Viserion (or one of its siblings, Rhaegal and Drogon) is the dragon of the title, could the wolf be an actual wolf? After all, the whereabouts of Jon's direwolf Ghost are currently unknown.
One thing's for certain: this season finale will give viewers plenty to get their teeth into. HBO have announced that the episode will clock in at a weighty 79 minutes, making it the longest finale in the show's history.
