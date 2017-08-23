A TV debate surrounding milk allergies quickly turned sour when a toddler clambered onto a newsreader's desk during an interview with her mother.

Iris Wronka stole the show while appearing on UK's ITV News alongside her older brother George and her mother Lucy during the lunchtime bulletin, reports The Daily Mail.

The family was taking part in a segment about new guidelines surrounding testing for milk allergies in babies when young Iris became impatient and left her chair.

Iris lurked around the edge of the desk of stunned newsreader Alastair Stewart, eventually climbing on top of the table and trying to high-five the anchor.

The presenter informed viewers that Iris "will do whatever she chooses to do for the next couple of minutes" before trying to continue with the interview.

The little girl's brother George struggled to answer questions on whether or not he missed drinking milk, obviously distracted by his sister's antics.

The girl's mother managed to keep a straight face, giving her views on raising children with the allergy.

Having stifled laughter throughout the broadcast, the veteran newscaster joked: "Mary Nightingale, I think, will have a more peaceful time at 6.30pm".

Viewers and journalists took to Twitter to share their amusement about the ITV Lunchtime News incident.

The hilarious incident is reminiscent of the interview with South Korean expert Robert Kelly, which was gatecrashed by his two young children.

As Kelly discussed questions on the country's president being ousted from power, a toddler burst into the room and performed a comical dance behind him.

Robert Kelly, an expert on Korea, gets a surprise visit from his children when being interviewed live on the BBC

Kelly, an associate professor at Pusan National University in Busan, and his offspring became an overnight sensation after the interview aired on BBC News.