The salaries of Game of Thrones' biggest stars have been revealed - and they've grown as big as this season's dragons.

According to Variety estimates, stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington each make $690,000 per episode.

Variety reports that the pair, both 30, are among the highest paid actors on the HBO fantasy series with US$500,000 per episode, alongside Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Clarke plays Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, with Harington starring as Jon Snow and they are among a small number of actors who have been with the show since the beginning.

They're not the highest paid actors on Variety's list, however, with Robert De Niro earning an estimated US$775,000 for work on an untitled David O. Russell project for Amazon, and Mark Harmon earning US$525,000 for his role in NCIS.

Other actors on a par with the Thrones stars include Kevin Costner on Paramount's Yellowstone, and Kevin Spacey for his role on Netflix's House of Cards.

Other salaries reported by Variety include Anthony Hopkins earning US$300,000 an episode of Westworld, Elisabeth Moss earning US$200,000 per episode of The Handmaid's Tale, and Bob Odenkirk earning US$150,000 of Better Call Saul.

