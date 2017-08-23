By Mathew Murphy, News Corp Australia Network

Taylor Swift has revealed the title and image for her sixth album. The first single will drop tomorrow and may include some venom for her enemies.

The Blank Space singer's album will be called Reputation and will be released on November 10. However, the first single will drop tomorrow night.

The cover art for Reputation sees Swift with her hair slicked back with newspaper headlines superimposed over half of her face simply saying 'Taylor Swift' repeatedly.

Swift had been teasing fans about a possible album launch since Monday when she posted cryptic images of a snake on her Instagram.

The snake image seems to suggest that Reputation may be her answer to critics who have used the reptile as a symbol for the singer.

First fans of ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris used the snake emojis when Swift's reps revealed that she had written his hit This Is What You Came For under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.

Harris hit back saying it was a collaboration, that she had asked for the pseudonym and that Swift needed "someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry."

Fans of Harris and Swift's arch-nemesis Katy Perry started using the snake emoji to hiss at Swift.

Then the singer ended up in a very public feud with Kanye West over his song, Famous, in which he sings "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ I made that b**ch famous."

Despite West saying he gave Swift a heads-up on the lyrics, her people denied it.

Then West's wife Kim Kardashian released a Snapchat video of the pair discussing the song in a phone call, however in fairness to Swift, not the line "that b**ch".

Kardashian then took to Twitter in what appeared to be a swipe at Swift.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Now, it appears that Swift is claiming the symbol back, which likely means her critics should expect some venom spat in their direction when the album is released.