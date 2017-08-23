Mistaken identity

A picture of our PM has been mistaken for a stock image of Man Looking Despondent in Office. The picture used in a story about people quitting their jobs was spotted by Faye Lougher. "I clicked on a post headed 'The moment these people knew they were going to quit their job' and discovered a familiar face," she said on Kiwi Journalist Facebook page.

Narrow view of masculinity

Entertainer S.S Margarin (@boguspress) tweeted the reactions of parents whose son asked for a butterfly painted on his face at a gig he was working. "A 4-year-old boy asked me to paint a blue butterfly on his face. Then his mother told me 'no, he doesn't want that'. I said: 'Butterflies are beautiful, he said that's what he wants, shouldn't I paint what he wants?' She replied: 'No give him something for boys.' She turns to dad, a big guy in a jersey, and says accusingly, 'Do you want your son to have a butterfly on his face?' He says 'No'. I really tried you guys, but this woman was so scared of her son wanting a butterfly she made me paint a skull and crossbones on his cheek."

Museum-goers break ancient artifact

A 800-year-old stone coffin has been broken after a child was lifted inside it for a photograph at a museum. Reckless visitors hoisted the youngster over a protective barrier and put it inside the open casket, but a chunk fell off at Prittlewell Priory Museum in Southend, Essex. Those responsible were caught on CCTV but ran off without reporting it.

Wise old owls

Bob Sharp of Matakana writes: "Only a terminal cynic it seems could've labelled a bunch of wise old owls a 'parliament', but it did however, prompt a few ideas of my own. We could, for example, have a 'trail' of quail, a 'mafia' of mynahs, a 'flitting' of fantail or a 'bloody cheek' of sparrows. Maybe a 'strut' of magpies and a 'pie' of blackbirds, but I suspect the aforementioned honourable members of 'parliament' really couldn't give a hoot."

