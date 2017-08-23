The funniest one-liner from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival has been announced.

A panel of comedy critics spent a week watching shows at the largest arts festival in the world which runs for most of August.

They compiled a shortlist of the 15 best one-liners which were then voted on by the public to determine the winner.

This year's top spot was taken out by former professional poker player turned comedian, Ken Cheng, for his joke about a coin.

"I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change."

The other jokes that made it onto the shortlist were:

• "Trump's nothing like Hitler. There's no way he could write a book." - Frankie Boyle

• "I've given up asking rhetorical questions. What's the point?" - Alexei Sayle

• "I'm looking for the girl next door type. I'm just gonna keep moving house till I find her." - Lew Fitz

• "I like to imagine the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the 'brella'. But he hesitated." - Andy Field

• "Combine Harvesters. And you'll have a really big restaurant." - Mark Simmons

• "I'm rubbish with names. It's not my fault, it's a condition. There's a name for it..." - Jimeoin

• "I have two boys, 5 and 6. We're no good at naming things in our house." - Ed Byrne

• "I wasn't particularly close to my dad before he died ... which was lucky, because he trod on a landmine." - Olaf Falafel

• "Whenever someone says, 'I don't believe in coincidences.' I say, 'Oh my God, me neither!'" - Alasdair Beckett-King

• ; "A friend tricked me into going to Wimbledon by telling me it was a men's singles event." - Angela Barnes

• "As a vegan, I think people who sell meat are disgusting; but apparently people who sell fruit and veg are grocer." - Adele Cliff

• "For me dying is a lot like going camping. I don't want to do it." - Phil Wang

• "I wonder how many chameleons snuck onto the Ark." - Adam Hess

• "I went to a Pretenders gig. It was a tribute act." - Tim Vine

The competition has now been running for 10 years. Here are some of the previous winners:

• "My dad has suggested that I register for a donor card. He's a man after my own heart." - Masai Graham

• "I just deleted all the German names off my phone. It's Hans free." - Darren Walsh

• "I've decided to sell my Hoover ... well, it was just collecting dust." - Tim Vine

• "I heard a rumour that Cadbury is bringing out an oriental chocolate bar. Could be a Chinese Wispa." - Rob Auton

• "You know who really gives kids a bad name? Posh and Becks." - Stewart Francis

• "I needed a password eight characters long so I picked Snow White and the Seven Dwarves." - Nick Helm

• "I've just been on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. I'll tell you what, never again." - Tim Vine

• "Hedgehogs - why can't they just share the hedge?" - Dan Antolpolski