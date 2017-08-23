Jerry Seinfeld is returning to television - but not for a reboot of the sitcom that made him a household name.

Instead, the New York comedian - who was just in New Zealand for his first ever appearance here - will return to TV with a Netflix special called Jerry Before Seinfeld.

The hour-long show will feature a stand-up set at New York venue The Comic Strip, as well as a treasure trove of never-before-seen material.

A Netflix spokesperson said it would include "a library of legal pads with every joke he's written since 1975, childhood videos, and more".

Jerry Before Seinfeld is set to air on September 19.

