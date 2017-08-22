US indie rockers The National have announced a special show for one night only at Auckland's Villa Maria Winery on February 25, 2018.

The show will mark the Grammy nominees' fifth time in New Zealand, last seen co-headlining Auckland City Limits in Western Springs in 2016.

They first performed at the Kings Arms in 2008, followed by three sold-out shows at the Powerstation in 2011 and a Spark Arena (then-Vector) concert in 2014.

The Villa Maria show will be in support of their seventh album Sleep Well Beast, due for release on September 8.

Tickets go on sale September 1 and include one child free with a ticketed adult.