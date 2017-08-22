Kiwi model Stella Maxwell and her girlfriend Kristen Stewart have called in lawyers over the alleged publication of nude photos of the pair.

The photos were allegedly stolen during a recent hacking incident that also involved other big name celebrities.

The photos depict the pair in a bathroom, with Maxwell reportedly taking a selfie with a nude Stewart standing behind her, The Daily Mail reports.

The photos have since been published by multiple porn sites.

TMZ now says the pair have called in lawyers who have sent a letter demanding websites that have published the photos take them down.

The lawyers call them a "a flagrant violation of copyright laws".

Other celebrities who had photos stolen during the latest hack include Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, Miley Cyrus, and Katharine McPhee. The Daily Mail reports some have also called in lawyers to have the photos removed.

Rumours about a romance between Maxwell, a Victoria's Secret model, and Stewart, the star of the Twilight film series, began swirling late last year but seemed to be confirmed in January when they were spotted kissing.