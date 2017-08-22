Jennifer Aniston has made it clear that she doesn't agree with a popular fan theory about Friends that went viral earlier this month.

A writer named Claire Willets recently took to Twitter and explained in a 100-tweet thread why Rachel should have ended up with Joey in the last season of Friends, rather than with Ross.

Joey and Rachel developed feelings for each other in Season 8 and flirted with the idea of a proper relationship up until Season 10.

But they eventually decided they weren't compatible with each other and in the last ever episode, Rachel and Ross decide to get back together for good.

Clearly not impressed with the ending, here's why Willets thinks Rachel should have ended up with Joey instead:

• "Joey is the person who most often tells Ross 'dude she's not interested' when she's clearly not. The one who notices what RACHEL wants."

• "Every step up the ladder towards career success that Rachel takes is interpreted as a step AWAY from him [Ross]. It's SO. F**KED. UP."

• "Joey develops feelings for Rachel while she's VISIBLY pregnant. Joey learns to love having a baby around, stops being a bad-date punchline and tries to be worthy of a way higher-class lady."

• "Ross has ALWAYS treated her like she's intellectually beneath him, which is why 'just a waitress' cuts so deep on that S2 list."

• "That's not to say there is no potential downside to Joey, but she'd be treated like a queen instead of patronised forever tbh."

• "The only factor in favour of Ross/Rachel endgame is conventional sitcom storytelling structure. Not because they're RIGHT for each other."

But in a new interview with Elle, Jennifer Aniston shot down Willets' reasoning and said Rachel and Ross were meant for each other.

"No! No, no," Aniston said when asked if she secretly wishes Joey and Rachel had made it.

"They tried! I think there was a moment when Joey and Rachel got together that maybe it could happened, but it didn't. It was Ross and Rachel all the way. I really believe that if there's an afterworld of Friends, they're still thriving. Don't you?

"I just don't think Joey and Rachel could have made it. I think it was more physical than emotional with them. They were friends with benefits, and they left it at that."

Case closed.