British synth-pop icons The Human League will play their first New Zealand show in December.

The group is best known for their 1981 pop juggernaut Don't You Want Me, a dazzling masterpiece of 80s pop production, augmented by the group's percolating synth riffs, robotic drum machines and, of course, that monstrous singalong chorus.

Without a doubt, it's the finest ode to really pretty bloody awful sexual power politics you're likely to hear.

But there's much more to the group than that classic pop earworm. They'd released two clinical, cold, experimental synth records before drastically changing course and hitting it big with their defining synth-pop album Dare, home to Don't You Want Me, as well as excellent singles Love Action (I Believe in Love) and The Things that Dreams are Made Of.

All up they'll be cherry-picking a set list from a catalogue of nine albums, four EPs and 30 singles. Even if a lot of people are there for just that one song.

The Human League play Logan Campbell Centre, Wednesday, December 6. Tickets on sale next Thursday from Ticketmaster.

Playing support will be Australian 80s new wave band Pseudo Echo who famously want to be taken down to a Funky Town.