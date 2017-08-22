The group responsible for the major hack of HBO hack is threatening to leak the finale of Game of Thrones season seven.

The hackers, who operate under the name "Mr. Smith group," told Mashable via email to "Be ready for GOT S& E6 &E7 as soon as possible".

The hackers also revealed a list of logins to the website for a number of HBO's social media accounts.

HBO previously offered the hackers US$250,000 - but the group are demanding roughly $6.5 million worth of Bitcoin as ransom.

Advertisement

HBO referred Mashable to a previous statement when reached for comment: "We are not in communication with the hacker and we're not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released," it read.

"It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO. The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That's a game we're not going to participate in."

The season finale of Game of Thrones season seven airs next Monday.

Listen to our Game of Thrones podcast below:



In exciting news, we've got ourselves officially signed up to the iTunes store so you can subscribe to our weekly ramblings.

*Game of Thrones airs on SoHo at 1pm and 8.30pm on Mondays, and is available to stream on NEON.