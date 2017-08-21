She was propelled to superstardom four years ago when she played Leonardo DiCaprio's seductive wife in the Wolf of Wall Street.

But Margot Robbie was unrecognisable from her usual polished self as she showcased a jaw-dropping new look while filming Mary Queen of Scots in London this week according to DailyMail.

Actress Margot Robbie. Photo / Getty Actress Margot Robbie. Photo / Getty

Gone were the bombshell's trademark platinum locks and polished make-up and in their place were a balding head dotted with fiery tresses and a pockmarked blotchy complexion as she took on the role of Elizabeth I.

Queen Elisabeth I. (1553-1603). Around 1575. Painting by Nicholas Hilliard. Photo / Getty Queen Elisabeth I. (1553-1603). Around 1575. Painting by Nicholas Hilliard. Photo / Getty

The Australian star, 27, was the spitting image of The Virgin Queen as she donned traditional Tudor garb including a corset, jacket and wide buckled skirt to get into character for her new role.

The former Neighbours star even appeared to have had a dramatic prosthetic nose applied.

Starring alongside David Tennant and Joe Alwyn, Margot will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Bette Davis and Judi Dench who both took on the role of the Tudor queen during their careers.

Helen Mirren, Miranda Richardson and Cate Blanchett have also tried their hands at portraying the British royal, who was the cousin of Mary Stuart, best known as Mary, Queen of Scots.

Margot Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as she transforms into Queen Elizabeth I for new film Mary Queen of Scots. Photo / Splash Margot Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as she transforms into Queen Elizabeth I for new film Mary Queen of Scots. Photo / Splash

The movie follows Mary's attempt to overthrow the Queen of England, though she instead finds herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.

Irish star Saoirse Ronan will play the role of Mary, with a first look picture showing the Brooklyn star dressed in a period blue gown and long red, plaited locks.

Last year the star, who was voted Esquire's Sexiest Woman Alive for 2017, married film director Tom Ackerley, 27.

After meeting on the set of war drama Suite Française, the pair lived together in a house share in Clapham before moving to Shepherd's Bush.

Actress Margot Robbie attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty Actress Margot Robbie attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty

In an interview with Vogue last year, Margot said her husband was 'the best-looking guy in London'.

Speaking about how they got together, she said: 'We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, "Oh, he would never love me back.

'Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him",' she said.