Justin Bieber and Floyd Mayweather have had a huge falling out, with the pop star reportedly "distancing" himself from the boxer.

Sources told TMZ Bieber was reassessing his friendships and wanted to "reset boundaries" with Mayweather.

Justin Bieber appears on stage with Floyd Mayweather Jr.at the Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao Press Conference 2015. Photo / Getty Justin Bieber appears on stage with Floyd Mayweather Jr.at the Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao Press Conference 2015. Photo / Getty

And the boxer did not take it well, going "insane, nuclear" and calling Biebs a "traitor."

The Despacito singer unfollowed Mayweather on Instagram, a move that has left Mayweather incensed ahead of his fight against Conor McGregor in Las Vegas this weekend.

TMZ says Bieber's Hillsong Church friends have been "counselling" him to distance himself from the "bad influences" in his life.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and Justin Bieber take a selfie after Mayweather's majority decision victory 2014. Photo / Getty Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and Justin Bieber take a selfie after Mayweather's majority decision victory 2014. Photo / Getty

Mayweather has a long history of hard partying, including at strip clubs.

But sources reckon Bieber didn't want to cut Mayweather off entirely - he just wanted some space.

New York Post reports that Bieber and Mayweather were once close, with Bieber accompanying Mayweather in his ring walk to some of his biggest fights, and have taken holidays together.