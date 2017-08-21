By Tracy Wright

Taylor Swift is back on social media.

The 27-year-old songstress posted a 10-second long video to her Instagram account on Monday morning, just three days after deleting all of the content across her social media platforms according to DailyMail.

The ominous video depicts a snake slithering across the screen.

One Twitter user wrote, 'Can you believe Taylor Swift aligned the sun and the moon perfectly to create a solar eclipse just so she could release her new album.'

Some fans echoed similar sentiments in confusion for what the starlet posted to her account.

Fans also surmised that the video could be a subtle announcement to Swift's upcoming sixth album.

On Friday morning, the Taylor began deleting content from every single one of her social media accounts, wiping herInstagram, Twitter, Tumblr, and website completely blank - and her Facebook with no posts after late 2015.

The surprise move has her fans in a panic, and grasping for more information, speculating on whether the singer is preparing for a big album release or merely retreating from the public eye.

Fans started noticing her missing social media pages before noon on Friday, quickly taking to Twitter to express their surprise and distress.

On Instagram, where Taylor has a whopping 102 million followers - and has racked up million of likes for several of her photos - she now has nothing but a blank space.

The move is particularly surprising because none of the content can be restored, and her record number of likes are lost forever. Taylor is also no longer following anyone on the social media platform.

Everything on Taylor's Twitter page, where she has 85.4 million followers, has also been deleted.

Over on Facebook, where she has over 70.5 million followers, she has deleted everything that was posted after December 6, 2015, leaving behind just a blank profile picture and pictures and videos shared while she was still touring for 1989.

Her Tumblr is completely blank, wiped clean just two days after her final activity on the site: liking a screenshot of a New York Times interview with an artist who was present at the trial against DJ David Mueller. The quote details how he used Taylor's battle to teach his daughter how to fight her own battles.

The only page left untouched is, understandably, YouTube, where the star has shared her music videos.