Britney Spears has slammed the media on stage during her concert in LA, claiming that they've never provided much of break throughout her career.

"The press and the media my whole life, because one minute they tear you down, they're really horrible, and the next minute, you're on top of the world," the 35-year-old told the audience.

Missed being on stage... ready for Vegas tonight! I'm sooooo excited to see you all!!! 🎀🎀🦋😉😉😉

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Spears continued, "But, I've never really spoke about [it], you know? And I'm a southern girl, I'm from Louisiana. I'm from the south, and I like to keep it real. And I just want to make sure I keep having you motherf******s something to talk about, OK?"

Spears then went on to give a rendition of country singer Bonnie Raitt's 1991 hit, "Let's Give Them Something to Talk About."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

However, this isn't the first time Spears addressed critics recently, who've accused her of lip syncing at her Las Vegas residency. Back in June, she responded to the accusations on Israeli TV while on tour.

Related articles:

ENTERTAINMENT

Terrified Britney rushed to safety during concert drama

11 Aug, 2017 8:53am
3 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

Britney Spears shows off incredible six pack

30 Jul, 2017 8:30am
Quick Read
ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce's wax figure gets the makeover it needed

24 Jul, 2017 9:30am
4 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

Uproar over 'whitewashed' Beyonce figure

20 Jul, 2017 11:08am
2 minutes to read