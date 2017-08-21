Britney Spears has slammed the media on stage during her concert in LA, claiming that they've never provided much of break throughout her career.

"The press and the media my whole life, because one minute they tear you down, they're really horrible, and the next minute, you're on top of the world," the 35-year-old told the audience.

Missed being on stage... ready for Vegas tonight! I'm sooooo excited to see you all!!! 🎀🎀🦋😉😉😉 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

Spears continued, "But, I've never really spoke about [it], you know? And I'm a southern girl, I'm from Louisiana. I'm from the south, and I like to keep it real. And I just want to make sure I keep having you motherf******s something to talk about, OK?"

Spears then went on to give a rendition of country singer Bonnie Raitt's 1991 hit, "Let's Give Them Something to Talk About."

However, this isn't the first time Spears addressed critics recently, who've accused her of lip syncing at her Las Vegas residency. Back in June, she responded to the accusations on Israeli TV while on tour.