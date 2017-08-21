Sinead O'Connor has sent a sexually explicit plea to Russell Brand to thank him for his support after her public breakdown.

The Irish singer, 50, thanked the comedian via a message on Facebook and encouraged him to give her a "good rogering", the Daily Mail reports.

Fans were concerned for her well-being after she revealed she had contemplated suicide during a distressing video clip, filmed in a New Jersey motel, earlier this month.

After seeing the footage, in which a tearful O'Connor said she was "all by herself", Brand sent a supportive message during an episode of his YouTube series 'The Trews'.

Advertisement

He said that the singer needed: "connection, meaning, purpose, love and a bit of time, really".

Responding to the comedian and actor, the Nothing Compares to U star said: "Thank you so much for your beautiful support. Have always felt a great kinship with you.

"Could also do with a jolly good rogering, frankly. The last man who touched my body took out my reproductive system two years ago."

In a later post, she added: "In case of a long line forming... its only Russell I wanna do, so don't waste your time."

While Brand is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Mabel, he did admit that he had a crush on O'Connor in 2009.

While dating US singer Katy Perry, he told the Sunday Independent: "One always speculates what it would be like to be in a romance with dear Sinead.

Russell Brand. Photo / Supplied Russell Brand. Photo / Supplied

"That would be exciting wouldn't it? I have never met her and I don't think I'd approach her but I would definitely await an introduction."

No doubt to her fans relief, O'Connor revealed that she would be taking a relaxing holiday as she recovers from her mental health breakdown.

She wrote on Facebook: "Being the lucky girl I am, someone who loves me has offered to bring me on a very nice holiday. (Russell can visit though) and there won't be any internet.

"So I will be off radar for a few weeks but didn't want you all worrying so thought best let you know."