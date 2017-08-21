Apple Music's new show Carpool Karaoke: The Series has received its own special Game of Thrones clip in honour of a new episode featuring Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

In the clip, the normal intro is replaced by an animated sequence that parodies Thrones' sprawling title sequence.

The construction of Los Angeles is depicted in the same way as Westeros in the HBO show's intro, with the Carpool Karaoke parody even including Ramin Djawadi's now-iconic score.

Thrones actresses Williams, who plays Arya Stark, and Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, are briefly seen rocking out in a car ahead of their full episode on Tuesday.

Williams and Turner's episode will be followed by a second featuring Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is based on James Corden's immensely popular segment from The Late Late Show.

The series pairs two celebrities together in a car, with Corden appearing in a number of episodes, and follows them as they head on adventures and sing along to their favourite tunes.

*Game of Thrones airs on SoHo at 1pm and 8.30pm on Mondays, and is available to stream on NEON.