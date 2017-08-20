By Bailee Dean

John Stamos has well and truly overheated the web with a saucy snap showing off his toned derrière.

Lord, have mercy. The heavens have opened and our prayers have been answered.

The Full House actor shared the photo on Instagram captioned, "#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes!"

The gratitude is mutual.

The internet has lapped up the steamy pic and his 2.1 million followers have commented on the post declaring their appreciation of his tanned booty.

One follower even said the snap was, "Life changing".

Being "clean" more than likely refers to Stamos' addiction to alcohol and drugs, including the prescription sleeping drug Ambien which he said was harder to quit than alcohol.

Lori Loughlin (Rebecca), John Stamos (Jesse) from Full House. Photo / Getty Lori Loughlin (Rebecca), John Stamos (Jesse) from Full House. Photo / Getty

After being arrested in 2015 for driving under the influence, he attended a 30 day inpatient stint in rehab and has reportedly been clean ever since.

Well Mr. Stamos, we can't think of a better way for you to celebrate your sobriety than getting in your birthday suit and sharing your beautiful behind with the world.

Bring on 55!