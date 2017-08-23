It will be ladies night in Dunedin next month when the music industry comes together to celebrate the best in songwriting at the annual APRA Silver Scroll Awards.

The top five finalists have been announced and, for the first time ever, all five songs are performed by women.

Bic Runga, Lorde, Aldous Harding, Chelsea Jade and Nadia Reid have been singled out for their songwriting efforts, representing a diverse range of styles and experience.

For industry veteran Bic Runga, the nomination comes 20 years after she won the Silver Scroll for her debut single Sway in 1997. She shares the nomination with her partner, Kody Nielson, for the track Close Your Eyes.

Likewise, Lorde won her first Silver Scroll for her debut single Royals four years ago. Now, she's clocked her third nomination with Joel Little (and first with US producer Jack Antonoff) for the lead single Greenlight from her sophomore album Melodrama.

Lyttleton's Aldous Harding made headlines this year for her haunting take on folk music - described by some as witch-folk - earning her first Silver Scroll nomination for the track Horizon. The newcomer earned international acclaim for her debut album Party, including an appearance on Britain's acclaimed Later.... with Jools Holland.

LA-based dream pop artist Chelsea Jade also earns her first nomination for the hypnotic Life of the Party, which comes 10 years after she first started making music as part of the three-piece folk pop group Teacups. Chelsea went solo in 2012 under the name Watercolours, winning the Critics Choice Prize at the New Zealand Music Awards that year.

Finally, Port Chalmers' native Nadia Reid claims her first nod for the song Richard, from her second album Preservation. Reid has earned a global following since releasing her debut album in 2014, with The Guardian just one of the international media outlets to praise her ethereal folk rock.

Now in its 52nd year, the Silver Scroll Award recognises excellence in songwriting and is widely considered the most prestigious prize in the New Zealand Music industry.

The finalists will be honoured at a special ceremony at Dunedin's Town Hall next month, which will be live-streamed across Radio New Zealand's channels.